SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a shooting in the area of Interstate 5, according to CHP-North Sacramento.

Few details are available at this time.

CHP is encouraging people to find an alternate route through the area at this time. An official with CHP-North Sacramento told ABC10 that the roadway closure could take several hours.

