x
Crime

2 arrested in Fresno after highway patrol K-9 finds 500 pounds of meth

A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16 on State Route 99 in Bakersfield, the CHP said in a statement.

FRESNO, Calif. — Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday.

“After noticing indicators of criminal activity, the officer deployed his canine, which alerted to the odor of narcotics,” the statement said.

A search of the SUV turned up cardboard boxes filled with meth, according to the CHP.

Two suspects, both residents of Fresno, could face charges including possession of a controlled substance and selling or transporting methamphetamine.

