California inmate and Fresno man accused of fraud by collecting EDD unemployment benefits

The two people were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft after allegedly collecting $103,000 from EDD.

In a press release, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert alleged that the two people worked together to submit multiple false unemployment claims. Jason Vertz, 51, of Fresno, and Alana Powers, 45, an inmate at CCWF in Chowchilla, were indicted on Thursday, Feb. 25.

According to court documents, Vertz and Powers are suspected of submitting the EDD claims under Powers' and other CCWF inmates' names.

"Recorded jail calls and emails show that Powers and other inmates, provided names, dates of birth, and social security numbers for inmates at CCWF to Vertz to submit the fraudulent claims," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in the press release.

The claims reportedly listed the inmates as having jobs as maids, cleaners and fabrication welders, among others. However, the people allegedly submitting the claims were in fact incarcerated and thus not eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

The EDD estimates it lost over $103,000 to this fraud scheme.

Vertz and Powers were both charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. They now face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. If convicted of the aggravated identity theft, they face a mandatory two-year sentence consecutive to any other sentence.

