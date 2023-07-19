x
Crime

Fresno homicide suspect captured in Sacramento

The deadly shooting happened back in October in Fresno

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for a deadly October shooting in Fresno was arrested in Sacramento last week.

According to a news release from the Fresno Police Department, he was identified as 33-year-old Mikki Jordan.

Jordan was wanted for the Oct. 2022 murder of 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. Oct. 6 on North Parkway Drive and West Belmont Avenue in Fresno. Upon arrival, officers found Muhammad with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jordan and he was caught in Sacramento on July 12. He was taken back to Fresno and booked on murder charges.

Anyone with information about the case (Case# 2210060057) can call Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Rudy Montoya at 559-621-2449.

