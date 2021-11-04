Fresno police: K-9 stabbed by suspect, saves officer's life

The suspect stabbed the dog six times and moved toward officers but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno Police Department says a police K-9 was stabbed multiple times by a suspect but saved the life of an officer in the process.

The incident on Saturday occurred as police attempted to detain a suspect after receiving a call that a woman was being held against her will.

After officers arrived on the scene, the suspect fled. A police K-9 named Argo chased the suspect down, biting and latching onto his left arm.

The suspect stabbed the dog six times and moved toward officers but was apprehended shortly thereafter. Police said Argo saved the life of the nearest officer.

Argo had to undergo surgery but is expected to survive.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

