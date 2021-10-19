Alleged DUI driver accused of leaving friend trapped in car after crash in Benicia, police say

Benicia police said the woman didn't tell anyone that her friend was trapped inside the overturned car.

BENICIA, Calif. — A woman was arrested after being accused of leaving her friend trapped inside of an overturned car after a crash, according to the Benicia Police Department.

Police said the crash happened on Sept. 13 near the 400 block of East H Street. They said the driver was under the influence, and did not tell anyone about the crash.

The driver was later arrested in another city on a warrant. Police did release any information regarding the suspect's identity or the arrest itself.

The Benicia Fire Department extricated the woman who was trapped in the passenger seat. She was taken to the hospital with major injuries and is expected to survive.

ABC10 reached out to the Benicia Police Department for more information but has not heard back as of publication.

