Man killed in Sacramento stabbing was county worker, officials say

In a message to employees, the man was described as a 15-year employee, who worked in the county's Food Protection Program.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The victim of a deadly stabbing in Sacramento last week has been identified as a county worker, officials confirmed.

The stabbing happened on Jan. 14 in the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue. Officials said there were two male victims, one of whom was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. The coroner's office identified the victim as Dennis Catanyag.

Brenda Bongiorno, Sacramento County spokesperson, said he worked as an environmental specialist in the Environmental Management Department.

In a message to employees, acting county executive Ann Edwards said Catanyag was killed while on the job.

The letter said the Catanyag was a 15-year employee, who worked in the county's Food Protection Program. The program is responsible for the enforcement of state and local health codes retail food facilities in the county.

He was described as a model employee, dedicated to his family and job with a passion for public service and health and safe.

“The death of Dennis is an extraordinary loss to his family, the County and the community. Our hearts go out to his friends and family as they cope with this incomprehensible tragedy," Edwards said in a statement to ABC10.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Mohammed Anwaribrah Musallam, 38, for the killing.

Read more from ABC10