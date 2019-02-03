SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of 15-year-old Advan Vang, who was shot to death with his friend in Stockton on Feb. 24, is holding a fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.

Advan was in town visiting from Sacramento for a family's funeral.

Police have still not found the person or persons responsible.

"He basically grew up with us," said Mai Vue, Advan's aunt. "He was a great kid. Always wanted to go to school and be a better person."

RELATED: Two teens shot, killed riding bikes in Stockton neighborhood

Advan's family will be holding a traditional Hmong ceremony for a funeral.

"We made two swans as a couple," Vue said. "We bring it to the funeral home and after the funeral, we burn it for him. Those are money for him to bring to the next life."

The family has come together to make food to sell in a fundraiser on Saturday to help pay for a proper funeral.

"I really wanna thank each and everyone for the bottom of my heart and my family," Vue said. "We all wanna thank the community how everybody came together."

His aunt says the loss of her nephew has not set in.

"Each day we wake up and still think it's just a dream," Vue said. "It's hard for us to sink it in that this is reality, that he will no longer be here when we come over to my mom's house."

The fundraiser called Justice for Advan will be held on March 2. It will be held at Hmong Mien Lao-Cafe at 5824 Franklin Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95823.

Continue the conversation with Ananda on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: Family of slain Stockton teen seeks closure after a shooting claimed his life

Nicholas Sihalath was a teenager who loved fishing and sports, and, after he and his friend were gunned down in Stockton, his family is left to seek closure.