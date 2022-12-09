1 dead, 3 in hospital after shooting in Galt

This is the first homicide in Galt this year.

GALT, Calif. — Galt police have opened their first homicide investigation of the year after a deadly shooting Monday night.

Few details surrounding the shooting has been released at this time, but police confirmed that one person is dead and three others are in the hospital.

Chief Brian Kalinowski said the shooting happened along the 200 block of McFarland Street. Police initially responded around 8:10 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun and found a shooting victim, described as a man in his 20's, when they arrived.

Despite efforts to save his life, the man was ultimately pronounced dead by medics. Police are still trying to gather additional information from the other three people at the hospital about what happened and about the extent of their injuries.

It's not known how many shooters were involved, but Kalinowski said the shooting was an isolated incident. He said the incident could be related to a disagreement that took place over the last couple of days.

Kalinowski said the shooting was the first homicide Galt has seen this year.

