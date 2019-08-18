GALT, Calif. — A man was arrested for breaking into a bakery and stealing items Saturday, according to the Galt Police Department.

Officer responded to a report of a suspicious man trying to burglarize parked cars near 4th and D Streets. The Galt Police Department said Fernando Vega, 22, of Galt matched the description of the man. An officer found Vega near 4th and B Streets. Vega ran he was spotted by police.

After investigating, Galt police found that Vega broke into Something Sweet Bakery, located at 440 C Street, and stole things from the business. The stolen items were later found and returned to the owner.

The Galt Police Department said Fernando Vega, 22, broke into Something Sweet Bakery.

Galt Police Department

Vega was arrested for commercial burglary, resisting arrest, and a probation violation. He was taken to Sacramento County Jail.

WATCH ALSO: Sentencing for JJ Clavo's killer won't bring Clavo's mother closure