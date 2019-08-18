GALT, Calif. — A man was arrested for breaking into a bakery and stealing items Saturday, according to the Galt Police Department.
Officer responded to a report of a suspicious man trying to burglarize parked cars near 4th and D Streets. The Galt Police Department said Fernando Vega, 22, of Galt matched the description of the man. An officer found Vega near 4th and B Streets. Vega ran he was spotted by police.
After investigating, Galt police found that Vega broke into Something Sweet Bakery, located at 440 C Street, and stole things from the business. The stolen items were later found and returned to the owner.
Vega was arrested for commercial burglary, resisting arrest, and a probation violation. He was taken to Sacramento County Jail.
