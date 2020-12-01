GALT, Calif. — A family disturbance led to the arrest of one man Friday, according to the Galt Police Department.

Officers responded to a family disturbance off of Spring Street in Galt at 6:42 p.m. Friday. An investigation was conducted which led officers to conclude that Corey Akers, 29, pointed a gun towards another man during the altercation, according to the department.

K9 Kane conducted an article search and located the outstanding gun, according to the department.

Akers was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

