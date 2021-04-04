28-year-old Galt man caught while burglarizing home, police say

Joshua Hundwarden was in the middle of burglarizing someone's home before Galt Police say officers saw him in the middle of the act through a broken window.

Joshua Hunwardsen allegedly broke into a home near W A Street and Emerald Drive on Thursday.

Police said they found an open gate on the property before finding stolen property from a case that was reported hours ago. Officers later discovered saw Hunwardsen through a broken window at the back of the house.

Officers arrested Hunwardsen without incident after ordering him to leave the building. They later sent a K-9 officer in the house because they learned a gun was stolen. The dog found the gun hidden inside of a toilet.

Police also found two mountain bikes were reported stolen near 1067 C Street at the home they found Hunwardsen.