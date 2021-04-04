28-year-old Galt man caught while burglarizing home, police say

GALT, Calif. — A 28-year-old Galt man was caught while in the middle of burglarizing someone's home by law enforcement, according to the Galt Police Department.
Joshua Hunwardsen allegedly broke into a home near W A Street and Emerald Drive on Thursday.
Police said they found an open gate on the property before finding stolen property from a case that was reported hours ago. Officers later discovered saw Hunwardsen through a broken window at the back of the house.
Officers arrested Hunwardsen without incident after ordering him to leave the building. They later sent a K-9 officer in the house because they learned a gun was stolen. The dog found the gun hidden inside of a toilet.
Police also found two mountain bikes were reported stolen near 1067 C Street at the home they found Hunwardsen.
Vallejo police arrested Hunwardsen for burglary, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, felony vandalism and a parole violation. He is currently booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.