Galt man sentenced to prison for 2018 auto insurance fraud

GALT, Calif. — A Galt man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of insurance fraud related to a 2018 car crash in Yolo County.

Lovepreet Randhawa and his wife, Parwinder, have also been ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident happened in February 2018 when California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a crash on Interstate 80. In that crash, the DA’s office said Lovepreet was driving and at fault for the crash but gave officers a fake name.

Later, investigators said Lovepreet and his wife filed a claim with Mercury Insurance for the damages to their vehicle, still claiming that the fictitious name given at the time of the crash was the actual person driving the car.

In Feb. 2021, a judge sentenced Lovepreet to one year of probation on a misdemeanor charge for filing a fraudulent auto insurance claim. Then, in March 2021, the judge ordered Lovepreet to serve a split two-year sentence in local prison.

ABC10 has reached out to the DA’s office asking about Randhawa’s sentencing. So far, they have not yet responded.

