Bystander intervenes as suspect hits Galt officer with his taser

The officer was taken to an area hospital, but released hours later with no significant injuries.

GALT, Calif. — A man accused of striking a Galt police officer in the head with his own taser has been arrested after a bystander intervened during the fight, officials said in a Facebook post.

At 3:17 p.m. Saturday, officers say they received reports that 31-year-old Galt resident Mario Navarro was sleeping on the patio in front of a business in the 300 block of Lincoln Way.

Navarro allegedly went inside of the business, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and discharged it outside while acting erratically.

When a Galt Police officer arrived, Navarro allegedly ran away. The officer followed and the foot pursuit ended in the area of D and Seventh Street, officials said.

During the pursuit, Navarro allegedly ripped the officer's taser holster off his duty belt and began hitting the officer in the head repeatedly.

Police officials said a bystander then stepped in and intervened in the fight between the officer and Navarro.

Crews with the Cosumnes Fire Department transported the officer to a hospital. The officer was released hours later and did not suffer significant injuries, according to police.

Navarro was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of robbery, aggravated battery against a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and resisting an executive officer.

According to the Galt Police Department, he is currently ineligible for bail.

