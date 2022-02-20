Galt police find 1 pound of fentanyl pills in hotel room

Police credited the prompt response of hotel staff for making sure the pills got off the streets.

GALT, Calif. — One pound of fentanyl pills was taken off the streets of Galt.

The Galt Police Department said officers responded to a report of found property around 2 p.m. along the 1000 block of North Lincoln Way.

Arriving officers found around one pound of fentanyl pills that was left behind in a hotel room. Police credited the prompt response of hotel staff for making sure the pills got off the streets.

"The DEA reports only 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose in most people. The amount of fentanyl GPD officers seized today equals to about 227,000 deaths (per pound). Last year in Sacramento County, there were 186 fentanyl-related deaths. This does not include the countless overdoses reported that were nearly fatal," the Galt Police Department said in a Facebook post.

WATCH ALSO: