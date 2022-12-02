x
Shooting in Galt: Multiple vehicles, structures hit by gunfire, police say

The shooting happened along the 300 block of 5th Street.

GALT, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation after a shooting in Galt.

The Galt Police Department responded to the shooting along the 300 block of 5th Street around 6:15 p.m. Police said multiple vehicles and structures were hit by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries from the incident.

The suspect or suspects in the shooting are still outstanding, but police said this appears to be isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call non-emergency dispatch at (209) 366-7000 and refer to GPD case #22-1652.

