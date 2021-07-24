Galt man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife

The Galt Police Department determined the couple was arguing before the woman was found dead.

GALT, Calif. — Galt police officers, with the aid of Elk Grove Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and CHP Valley Air Division, apprehended a man suspected of killing his wife with a gun.

Galt Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the 10000 block of Walnut Ave in Galt just after 10 p.m on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located a female, 65, suffering a gunshot wound inside of the home. Officers tried to help her until Cosumnes Fire Department arrived and took over life-saving efforts. She was pronounced deceased by the medics on the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, Galt police officers determined the female victim and her husband were argued prior to the shooting. Officers said they suspect the husband followed his wife into a room different from where they were arguing and then shot her. They added that they deduced he fled the scene to a nearby orchard before firing a shot from a shotgun.

Galt Police Department deployed the SWAT team was deployed, and the suspect surrendered to SWAT officers in the orchard. Officers recovered a loaded shotgun suspect was located and later found the shotgun was reported stolen.

Police identified the suspect as Agustin Granados Camacho, 56, of Galt. He has been booked on charges of murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and is being held in Sacramento County Main Jail.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the victim's identity pending its investigation.