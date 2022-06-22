No arrests as Galt teen still hospitalized 3 months after hit-and-run

“I’d like to see, as any parent would, justice being served,” Fernando Renteria said.

GALT, Calif. — The family of a 16-year-old teenager, who was struck by a driver who later fled the scene, is desperately seeking answers as the girl continues recovering at a San Francisco hospital 3 months later.

Angel Renteria was walking her dog on the evening of March 14 along Ayers lane near Trellis lane. The area is near an open field and is dimly lit at night. The teenager was found by authorities after a 911 call around 11 p.m. that evening, according to the Galt Police Department.

She suffered serious brain injuries, a broken jaw, numerous other broken bones and a punctured liver, family members said.

“She loves boxing, she loves singing, painting,” her father Fernando Renteria said. “She, that’s my daughter, just the brightness of the day.”

Fernando Renteria, of El Paso, Texas, describes his daughter, a sophomore at Esteritta High School, as a strong young woman who loves animals and dreams of being a veterinarian or esthetician.

She is now partially responsive, communicating only through non-verbal cues and struggles to speak.

“She’ll put up her hand as I love you, she’ll answer 'Yes' (or) 'No' with a thumbs up, she’ll give you a partial smile,” Fernando Renteria said.

Her father said officials told him they may have a lead on a suspect, however, Galt Police officials would not comment about the investigation. The family is still seeking answers.

“I’d like to see, as any parent would, justice being served,” Fernando Renteria said.

Neighbors told ABC10 they witnessed a driver crash into a vehicle during the hit-and-run investigation. Witnesses said a vehicle was towed from the scene, and a woman was taken away by police that evening.

There is no record of a crash-related arrest on the Galt Police Department blotter for the evening of March 14 or 15. When asked if the two incidents are connected, officials said they could not comment on the investigation.

