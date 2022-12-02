Police searching for shooter after Geer Road shooting in Turlock

Police said they pursued the shooter to the Quincy/Arbor area.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock Police Department is calling on people to keep their eyes open for a suspect after a shooting on Geer Road.

Police said the shooter was chased to the Quincy Road and Arbor Way area. They've been joined by officers from difference agencies as the search continues.

Police are asking people to stay inside and lock their doors. Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.

Details on what led up to the shooting and the circumstances around it have not been released at this time.

