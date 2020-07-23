Genetic genealogy website security breach exposes 1 million DNA profiles

GEDmatch said in a message posted on Facebook Wednesday that a “sophisticated attack” was made on the company's servers.

SAN FRANCISCO — A genealogy website used to catch one of California’s most wanted serial killers remained shut down Thursday after a security breach exposed the DNA profiles of more than a million people to law enforcement agencies.

The site was used by investigators to identify Joseph James DeAngelo, also known as the Golden State Killer.

The site was breached again Monday when all user permissions were set to allow law enforcement search efforts.

