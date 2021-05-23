Vandals tarnish newly opened GiGi’s Playhouse with hate speech toward Down syndrome

About a week after it's grand opening, the organization said their building was vandalized with hate speech toward those with Down syndrome.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — About a week after opening, GiGi's Playhouse was vandalized when their windows were sprayed with graffiti and hate speech directed toward people with Down syndrome, the organization said.

"This is not our first experience with hate speech toward the Down syndrome community. People with Down syndrome face lifelong discrimination and are often targeted for the disability that is written on their face," the organization said in a statement.

GiGi's Playhouse referred to the vandalism as "heartbreaking" and "unacceptable," noting that the graffiti was written on actual images of local Sacramento-area children.

The new facility in Roseville opened last weekend, playing host to more than 500 people at their grand opening. According to their website, GiGi's Playhouse is described as "an achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community" that provides free therapeutic and educational programs.

In response to the vandalism, the organization is encouraging people to take the GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge, an effort meant to bring together a million people in a physical and social movement for acceptance through June 5.

Rob Baquera, spokesperson for Roseville Police Department, said police are currently investigating the incident.

