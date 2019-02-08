GILROY, Calif. — Police arrested a man after he made threats online that apparently referenced the deadly shooting at a Northern California food festival, authorities said.

Jose Pinon of Gilroy posted Wednesday on Facebook, saying "my goal is to kill 500, not three." The statement is believed to be a reference to the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival that killed three people Sunday, police said.

Gilroy police Capt. Joseph Deras said officials did not seize any weapons from Pinon's home Thursday and do not believe he was planning an attack.

The 40-year-old is charged with making criminal threats, which is a felony, and violating a domestic violence-related restraining order, which is a misdemeanor, Deras said. He was in jail Friday on $30,000 bail.

"Threats made on social media platforms, especially in times like this, are not only unlawful, but unacceptable, and will not be tolerated," the Gilroy Police Department said in a Facebook post.

It was not immediately clear if Pinon an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Jose Pinon, 40, posted threats via Facebook late Wednesday night, referencing the number of persons killed at the Garlic Festival on July 28, 2019. Pinon was arrested Thursday for a restraining order violation, as well as making such comments on social media. "Threats made on social media platforms, especially in times like this, are not only unlawful, but unacceptable, and will not be tolerated," Gilroy Police said.

Gilroy Police Department

Pinon's comments on a Gilroy neighborhood watch page alarmed other members of the online group, some of whom told police they had canceled plans, like attending a vigil to honor the victims, because they were afraid.

Another man, whom police did not identify, posted on Facebook soon after the shooting that he had participated — prompting a SWAT response to his Gilroy home. Authorities believed he may have been a second shooter.

Authorities say they don't know what prompted gunman Santino William Legan to open fire at the festival. Initially, Legan was believed to have been shot and killed by three police officers within a minute. However, the coroner found that Legan's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Some witnesses had reported seeing another person with Legan, but officials say their investigation has not shown that anyone else was involved.

The 22-year-old man was arrested on unrelated warrants but police did not charge him in connection with his Facebook post, Deras said.

"We don't think he had any criminal intent," Deras said. "It was just ignorance."

The man later asked for police protection because others had found out about his post. Deras said his request was not granted.

RELATED:

WATCH MORE: 'It feels very surreal still' | Gilroy shooting survivors share moments before shooting | RAW