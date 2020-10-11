Girl, 11, killed, 4 others injured in two hit-and-run crashes in Turlock

The driver who allegedly caused the crashes originally fled the scene on foot, police said. The next day he turned himself in to police.

TURLOCK, Calif. — An 11-year-old girl was killed and five other people injured after a pair of alleged hit-and-run crashes in Turlock on Sunday.

Turlock Police officers were called out to a crash in the intersection of Lander Avenue and Linwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a silver Ford SUV and a red Honda Civic were involved in a crash.

An 11-year-old girl in the Civic suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. Sadly, she eventually succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Civic and three other passengers were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators learned the SUV was involved in another crash with a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1600 block of Lander Avenue just moments before it crashed into the Honda. The driver of the motorcycle, only identified as an adult male, suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

According to police, the SUV driver fled on the scene on foot before officers arrived. That driver, identified as Josue Leyva, eventually turned himself in Monday morning. After being interviewed, Leyva was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and multiple charges for hit and run causing injury.

Investigators said they believe high speed was a factor in the crashes, but they do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing. Turlock Police ask anyone with information to call Officer Gregory Roton at 209-668-6536. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780.

