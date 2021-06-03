12-year-old girl rescued from sexual predator, Vallejo Police say

Vallejo police arrested Fidel Rodriguez-Navarrete on Friday after hearing reports of a child being forced into human trafficking.

VALLEJO, Calif. — A 12-year-old girl was rescued by law enforcement from an alleged 19-year-old sexual predator in Vallejo on Wednesday, police say.

Vallejo police visited the 400 block of Fairgrounds Drive after hearing reports of a child being forced into human trafficking. Police say they saw Fidel Rodriguez-Navarrete return to a building with the child.

Officers were able to get the child away from Rodriguez-Navarrete safely. They later found evidence the child was forced into human trafficking over several weeks, police said.

Rodriguez-Navarrete was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on charges including human trafficking of a minor, sex with a minor and assault with a deadly weapon.

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams credits the child in her rescue for having the courage to call for help.

"Human trafficking is an evil and egregious assault against humanity and the human dignity of its victims," Williams said in a news release. "Our community has a moral duty to hold perpetrators of these heinous crimes accountable, defeat human trafficking through advocacy and help survivors rebuild their lives."

Vallejo police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 707-648-5430.

