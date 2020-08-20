Golden State Killer back in court for the final day of victim impact statements

A hearing resumes Thursday with testimony from loved ones of victims killed by Joseph DeAngelo.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Golden State Killer, a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades, faces his victims in court Thursday on the third of four days of hearings before he is sentenced to life in prison.

Joseph DeAngelo has admitted to 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986. All told, he admitted to harming 87 victims in 53 separate crimes scenes spanning 11 California counties in a plea deal that spares him the death penalty.

The reign of terror mystified investigators until they used a new form of DNA tracking to arrest him in 2018.

Since death row isn’t an option for DeAngelo, some of his victims want him sent to the toughest possible prison in California to live in daily terror of other inmates.

But they may not have much say over where or how the 74-year-old former police officer is imprisoned after he is sentenced on Friday.