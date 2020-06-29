x
Photos: Joseph DeAngelo, Golden State Killer pleads guilty

DeAngelo arrived to court in a wheelchair and wore a clear plastic shield during the proceedings. The plea agreement spares him the death penalty for a life sentence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer who terrorized California as a serial burglar and rapist and killed more than a dozen people pleaded guilty to murders attributed to the Golden State Killer. DeAngelo had remained almost silent in court since his 2018 arrest until he uttered the word “guilty” Monday in a hushed and raspy voice. 

He acknowledged he would plead guilty to 13 murders and admit to dozens of rapes. The plea agreement spares him the death penalty for a life sentence with no chance of parole. Prosecutors say DeAngelo muttered to himself after being arrested about an inner personality that had forced him to commit the crimes. 

