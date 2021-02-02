Good Samaritans tackle suspect following violent attack at Stockton business, police say

After the attack, police said the suspect tried to run away, but several people in the area grabbed him and held him down until police could arrive.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Several good Samaritans are being credited with apprehending a suspect who police said violently attacked a woman at a business in Stockton on Monday.

According to police, the 41-year-old woman confronted the suspect, 30-year-old Robert Davis, after he allegedly harassed customers at the business in the 2700 block of W. March Lane just before 7:30 a.m.

When confronted, police said Davis forced his way into the locked business by kicking in the glass doors. Once inside he then allegedly beat the woman and stole from her. As he was trying to take off, however, several people in the area grabbed Davis and held him down until police could arrive.

Davis was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on complaints of robbery and burglary.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the victim nor any of the good Samaritans were identified by police.

“The Stockton Police Department would like to thank the community members who helped detain the suspect after this violent attack,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “By working together, we are making difference.”

