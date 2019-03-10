HOUSTON — Calling it a "troubling loophole," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says people forced to wear ankle monitors "may have the ability to evade electronic supervision by simply failing to pay their GPS vendor."

In a letter addressed to Dr. Teresa May, director of the Harris County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, Ogg said a man charged with capital murder in the November 2016 death of a security guard had his ankle monitor removed by the GPS service provider -- without a court order -- for failing to pay the monthly fee.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Clint Walker shot and killed 59-year-old Enrique Garcia during an attempted robbery of a game room in the 500 block of Dale Street.

Walker was released on a $100,000 surety bond in June, Ogg said, and required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his release.

Walker was ordered to pay the GPS service provider, a company called Guarding Public Safety. When Walker failed to pay the company his monthly monitoring fee, Ogg said, "Guarding Public Safety sent a company representative to physically remove his ankle monitor on Sept. 19, 2019." Walker was re-captured Thursday, Ogg said.

"While courts rely on electronic monitoring as a means of ensuring defendants' appearances in court and the safety of victims and the community, the troubling loophole exposed in this case shows that defendants in Harris County may have the ability to evade electronic supervision by simply failing to pay their GPS vendor," Ogg wrote in her letter.

Ogg said there are at least 173 accused murderers "currently on bond in our neighborhoods."

Harris County Community Supervision and Corrections Department response

May said she's never seen this happen in 20 years and does not believe a loophole exists. She said the ankle monitoring vendor, or contractor, should not have removed monitor because Walker didn’t pay.

She also said the Department of Community Supervision should be contacted before that ever happens.

“(The) vendor was immediately terminated because of serious violations of memorandum of understanding," May said.

May said the defendants monitored by Guarding Public Safety have been transferred to other companies.

Walker was told to report to supervision but did not, May said. He had his bond revoked, she said, and there's no indication that he committed any other criminal acts while on bond.

KHOU has reached to the courts and Guarding Public Safety, the private ankle monitoring contractor, for responses to Ogg's letter.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM