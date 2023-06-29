Solano County grand jury indicts man on 2 murder charges

The district attorney's office says Richard Klein killed a man in Fairfield, was released on pre-trial services and then killed another man in Suisun City

Example video title will go here for this video

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A grand jury has moved to indict a man accused of two killings in Solano County.

According to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury has indicted Richard Klein, of Martinez, on two counts of murder, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and committing murder while released on his own recognizance.

The first homicide happened on April 21, 2022, on Manzanita Avenue in Fairfield. Officers responded and found 56-year-old Anthony Fuimaono with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Klein was charged with murder in Fuimaono’s death on May 5, 2022. He was later arraigned on November 14, and the district attorney’s office says he was released on pre-trial services despite their ‘strenuous objection.’

A month later, Suisun City police officers responded to a shooting on Potrero Circle. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and he died from his injuries.

The district attorney’s office filed a complaint in December 2022, requesting a no-bail arrest warrant for Klein in connection with the shooting.

He was tracked to Rosarita Beach, Mexico, where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Jan. 2023.

He’s being held without bail and is set to be arraigned on the indictment at 1:30 p.m. Friday.