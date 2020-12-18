Grandparents found dead in Lodi home by grandchild

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office , the couple’s grandchild arrived at the home, located in the 5000 block of W. Kingdon Road, around 8 a.m. and found the couple “unresponsive" inside.

Detectives later arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident as a homicide. The identity of the couples has not been released, and investigators did not say in what condition the bodies were in nor did they allude to a possible cause of death.