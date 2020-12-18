Grandparents found dead in Lodi home by grandchild

LODI, Calif. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a couple was found dead inside their home in Lodi, Thursday morning.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the couple’s grandchild arrived at the home, located in the 5000 block of W. Kingdon Road, around 8 a.m. and found the couple “unresponsive" inside.
Detectives later arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident as a homicide. The identity of the couples has not been released, and investigators did not say in what condition the bodies were in nor did they allude to a possible cause of death.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 209-468-4400.
