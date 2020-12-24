Man faces 2 counts of murder after killing of Lodi grandparents, deputies say

Deputies said the Lodi grandparents were found dead in their home on West Kingdon Lane back on Dec. 17.

LODI, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said a Lodi man is facing two counts of murder after two grandparents were killed back on Dec. 17.

Officials said James and Mary Reiswig were found dead in their home on the 5000 block of West Kingdon Road in Lodi. According to the sheriff's office, the couple’s grandchild arrived at the home around 8 a.m. and found the couple “unresponsive" inside.

Deputies said Christopher Lee Holland, 53 of Lodi, appeared in a Stockton court on Wednesday to face two counts of murder.

Officials said the homicide investigation is still active, and they are pursing multiple leads.

Anyone with information on the case can call 209-468-4400 and reference case #20-27003.