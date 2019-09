GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A baby boy barely more than a year old is dead after a dog mauling in Granite Bay, Placer County deputies said.

Around 3 p.m., deputies said they had gone to a Granite Bay home where a pit bull attacked and mauled a 13-month-old baby boy. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, the pit bull was a family pet.

Even with the child being taken to the hospital, he eventually passed away.

Placer County detectives are investigating the incident.

