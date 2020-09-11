VIDEO | Police arrest suspect in Granite Bay garage burglaries

In June 2020, several victims reported they had items stolen from their garages and cars. The suspected thief returned again in October.

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A series of burglaries in the Granite Bay neighborhood near Folsom Lake have reportedly been solved and the suspect arrested, the Placer County Sheriff's Office reported in a press release.

Juan Carmona, 49, of Concord, was arrested and charged for the burglaries after a months-long investigation. He is also linked to burglaries in Contra Costa and El Dorado counties.

In June 2020, the sheriff's office received several reports from victims who said they had items stolen from their garages and cars: bicycles, tools, high-end purses and wallets were all stolen.

The sheriff's office put out a "Can you ID?" post on social media using video captured from one of the homes, showing the suspect, Carmona, in the act of burglarizing a victim's garage. Carmona was wearing a sweatshirt with the word "LOVE" printed on it.

This turned out to be important evidence after Carmona returned to the Granite Bay neighborhood in October wearing the same sweatshirt. This time, a Yamaha dirt bike was taken from someone's garage.

After months of investigating the crimes, the sheriff's office was able to locate Carmona, who is currently on Post Release Community Supervision.

Detectives drove to Willows, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 30, after learning that Carmona was living there. They searched his RV and found many of the objects that were reported stolen in June. Detectives also found two storage units connected to Carmona in Brentwood and Martinez, which contained the dirt bike and other stolen items.