Granite Bay High School student arrested after allegedly threatening school shooting

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A Granite Bay High School student was arrested after allegedly threatening a school shooting on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, an anonymous tip was made through the school's online reporting system saying a Granite Bay High School student had allegedly threatened a school shooting.

School officials contacted the Placer County Sheriff's Office and arrested the suspected student at their home.

Greg Sloan, the Interim Principal for Granite Bay High School, says deputies and school officials believe the school, campus and students are safe and that there is no ongoing threat.

"School safety, and that of our students and staff, has been and will continue to be our highest priority," Sloan wrote in a statement to ABC10. "We encourage students to always remember that the 'See Something, Say Something' philosophy is a crucial part of keeping our students safe."

School officials encourage anyone with more information about the incident to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 30-889-7800 or Granite Bay High School at 916-786-8676.

