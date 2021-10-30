Woman killed in Grass Valley hit and run

CHP believes the person was struck by a Nissan while skateboarding.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to California Highway Patrol, there was a fatal hit and run that happened on Alta Street near Dolores Drive in Grass Valley, Calif. around 4:30 am this morning.

The person who was struck was a female who was skateboarding. CHP believes she was struck by a Nissan. The car would have front-end damage, possibly including the grille and headlights.

CHP is asking those who might have any information regarding this incident to email acole@chp.ca.gov or call 916-861-1300 to contact one of their dispatchers.

This incident is currently under investigation and ABC10 will update you when more information is available.