Grass Valley man accused of possessing, distributing child pornography

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Grass Valley man is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Colombini, 75, was arrested after the sheriff's office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Center that someone was distributing child pornography from an IP address in the county.

In coordination with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Sacramento Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force, detectives issued a search warrant for the home on the 16000 block of Sisley Court, where the IP address allegedly originated.

Detectives found electronics and hidden storage devices throughout the home that had child pornography, officials said. Sheriff's officials said that investigators found more than 6,000 pictures of child porn from the last several years.

Colombini was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, where he is held on a $100,000 bail.

