GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A man carrying a shotgun died in Nevada County Wednesday afternoon after authorities opened fire on him, first with a taser and then with their guns.

Around 1 p.m., Nevada County Sheriff's deputies got reports of a man walking along Squirrel Creek Road near Adam Avenue in Grass Valley with a shotgun over his shoulder, according to a Facebook post from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and officers from Grass Valley Police Department went to the area where they found the man at the intersection of Oak Drive and Walker Drive with the gun, according to the post.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was given multiple orders to drop the gun before a taser was used. Deputies said the taser was "ineffective" and officers then shot the man.

First aid was given, but the sheriff's office said, the man was later pronounced dead at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley.

According to the sheriff's office, the man had made comments about "suicide by cop" in previous contacts and, in one prior contact, the sheriff's office said a gun was taken for safekeeping.

The identity of the man hasn't been released.

The Nevada County District Attorney's Office is investigating the man's actions and the use of force by police.

