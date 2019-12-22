SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're seeing more posts than usual about package theft in your area, it might be because the Greater Sacramento Metro ranked among the top in the country for porch piracy.

A study from Safewise.com placed the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto metro as the 10th most common place for porch piracy year-round.

California placed three times in the top ten with Los Angeles taking the number nine slot and the Greater San Francisco Metro topping the list at number one.

The Sacramento metro is new addition to the list this year, along with Chicago and Denver. Last year, it was at rank 15, however, the new study placed it at rank 10 due to having 14.5 incidents per 1,000 people.

While Safewise's metrics kept it out of the top 10 last year, Sacramento did make it into the top 10 for a 2018 Shorr Packaging Corp study.

If your package is stolen this holiday season, you should contact the original shipper or shipping company. Once you confirm what happened to the package, you can then work with the company for any possible reimbursement or reshipment.

Here are some common customer service numbers:

Amazon - 1- 888-280-4331

- 1- 888-280-4331 UPS – 1-800-742-5877

– 1-800-742-5877 FedEx – 1-800-463-3339

– 1-800-463-3339 USPS – 1-800-275-8777

