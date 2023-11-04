Live grenade found in drug suspect's vehicle in Sacramento

The suspected was arrested and booked on drug and weapon charges.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Park rangers found a live grenade after searching a drug suspect's vehicle Tuesday night.

Sacramento Regional Parks Rangers said they were at River Bend Park when they came across a person trying to throw away drug contraband around 8 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody after a chase, and a live hand grenade was found during a search of the suspect's vehicle.

Authorities secured the park and called in the bomb squad, who retrieved the grenade.

The suspect was booked into jail on drug and weapons charges.

