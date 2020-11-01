SAN FRANCISCO — A U.S. judge has delayed a gun possession trial against a Mexican man who was acquitted of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was a homeless undocumented immigrant who was acquitted of killing Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in 2015. The case became a national flashpoint over immigration and "sanctuary city" policies.

Regarding the trial delay on gun possession charges, the judge said Friday that he has questions about the man's mental competency after they had a private conversation.

The judge says it appeared the defendant didn't understand the charges against him and may not be taking medication for his apparent mental illness.

The man's lawyer says his client is on medication and believes he's "sufficiently rational."

The trial expected to start next week is on hold until a psychiatrist evaluates the man.

