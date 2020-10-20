Gun, drugs, $73K in cash found after investigators break up Manteca sideshow

When task force members arrived, they said they spotted more than a hundred cars in the parking lot of a Manteca JC Penney's store.

MANTECA, Calif. — Investigators breaking up a sideshow in a parking lot in Manteca also uncovered a gun, drugs, and more than $73,000 in cash, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Sideshow Task Force was monitoring a group of cars at a meetup spot in Lathrop, Calif. Soon after gathering, however, someone in the group spotted police cars and they all dispersed.

The task force then responded to reports of a gathering in the parking lot of a JC Penney’s store in Manteca. When task force members arrived, they said they spotted more than a hundred cars. As they watched the group, investigators said several of the cars started performing illegal stunts.

Task force members sprang into action and started pulling vehicles over. During one stop, investigators said they found a gun, drugs packaged for sale, and cash totaling more than $73,000. Details regarding the suspect or suspects involved in that stop were not given.

In all, 32 stops were conducted and 21 tickets were issued, investigators said. Four vehicles were impounded and five people were arrested.