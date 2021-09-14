Turlock student arrested after school finds handgun in backpack, officials say

The student was arrested by the Turlock Police Department School Resource Officer without incident.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Authorities said a student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found in their backpack at Pitman High School.

In an announcement on the school's website, officials said a student was sent to the Dean's office for suspected possession of a "controlled substance." They said a handgun was found in the backpack after searching the student.

The student was arrested by the Turlock Police Department School Resource Officer without incident.

"We will continue to work with law enforcement to continue to improve and enhance our security measures to protect the safety of all stakeholders on our Pitman campus," Pitman High School said in the announcement.

