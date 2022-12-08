Gun reported to Ripon police turned out to be phone charger battery pack

Officers say there was a 'chaotic scene' Sunday afternoon when they responded to reports of a man with a gun at the Mistlin Sports Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIPON, Calif. — Ripon police say they investigated reports of a man brandishing a gun at the Mistlin Sports Park over the weekend, but the reported object turned out to be a cell phone charger battery pack.

The person who made the initial report to police was contacted again and went on to say he saw what he believed to be a magazine of a firearm being loaded by the man. The caller then began to tell people the man had a gun.

When police confronted the man, they said they determined the object reported was not a gun but a battery pack.

"The initial declaration of a firearm, turned into a variety of claims, including that shots were fired, none of them were/are true," a Ripon Police Department spokesperson said.

WATCH MORE: Mom involved in Ripon fireworks bust says her family was treated unfairly