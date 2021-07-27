Gunman in California shooting had domestic violence arrests

The suspect, a California sheriff's deputy, and four other people were killed in the shootout.

LOS ANGELES, California — Authorities say a California sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot this weekend when his SWAT team tried to rescue hostages held inside a San Joaquin Valley home by a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun.

The suspect has not yet been named publicly but authorities say there was a restraining order filed against him that prohibited him from having firearms and going to the home.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says the slain deputy was Phillip Campas, 35, a five-year veteran of the sheriff's office and had previously served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marines in Afghanistan. He was an instructor at the academy, as well as a member of the sheriff's SWAT team and the honor guard.

Campas is survived by his wife and two young children.

Four other people, including the suspect, the gunman's sons and their mother were also killed in the shootout during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community northwest of Bakersfield. The gunman had been previously arrested multiple times for domestic violence offenses.

Another deputy, Deputy Dizander Guerrero, was wounded by gunfire and two deputies were struck by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.

