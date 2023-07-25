Guy Zielske identified as man shot, killed in Stockton

The 34-year-old was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man shot and killed near Sierra Nevada and Oak streets in Stockton was identified as Guy Zielske, 34 of Stockton.

Stockton Police Department responded to the deadly shooting around 10 p.m. on July 23. Zielske was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

No other details surrounding the shooting or what led up to it have been released. No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH ALSO: