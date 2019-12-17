GALT, Calif. — Hackers have crippled key computer systems for the City of Galt in pursuit of a ransom payment, city officials announced Tuesday.

Officials said they first learned of the ransomware attack early Monday morning when computer systems started to fail. The full extent of the attack is not yet known, but officials said their email server and telephone system have both been corrupted.

The attack on the telephone system, which operates as voice over internet protocol (VOIP), is preventing residents from placing calls to city offices. Luckily, the telephone disruption did not extend to the police department’s 911 emergency phone lines.

Crews with the city’s information technology (IT) department have responded to preserve and protect the parts of the network that have so far not been affected in the ransomware attack.

According to a post on the City of Galt’s Facebook page, the attackers have not yet made a ransom demand.

