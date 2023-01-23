Timeline: Everything we know about the shootings in Half Moon Bay

The shootings occurred on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a coastal city south of San Francisco.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect has been arrested.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's office says 67-year-old Chunli Zhao is in custody.

Authorities say four people were found dead and one critically wounded from gunshots mid-afternoon. Then three others were found dead at a business several miles away. The connection between the locations is unclear but the sheriff's office says both are agricultural businesses.

The shootings occurred on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a coastal city south of San Francisco. A motive for the shootings wasn't immediately known.

Below is timeline of everything known so far.

Shooting Timeline

Jan. 23 - 2:22 p.m. | Deputies respond to the 12700 of San Mateo Road in unincorporated San Mateo County for a reported shooting with 4 people dead and another with life threatening injuries.

Jan. 23 - Unknown | Not long after three more victim were found dead with gunshot wounds along the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway South

Jan. 23 - 4:40 p.m. | The suspect, Chunli Zhao, was found in his vehicle in the parking lot of the sheriff's office Half moon Bay Police Substation. He was taken into custody.

Jan. 23 - 5:25 p.m. | San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa posts an image of Chunli Zhao, saying the sheriff's office has confirmed the arrest of the suspected shooter.

Jan. 23 - 5:35 p.m. | Gavin Newsom issues his first public comments on the Half Moon Bay shootings: "At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy."

Jan. 23 - 5:40 p.m. | President Joe Biden is briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the Half Moon Bay shootings. Officials said he asked federal law enforcement to provide any needed help to local authorities.

Jan. 23 - 6:50 p.m. | The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office provides their first public press conference on the shootings, addressing questions about the gap of time between shootings, motive and weapon involved. A sheriff's office spokesperson said to monitor their social media for further updates.

Where is Half Moon Bay?

The shootings occurred on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco. Half Moon Bay is a small coastal city with agricultural roots now home to about 12,000 people. It’s a majority white community and about 5% of the population is Asian, according to Census data.

