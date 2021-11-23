Suspect arrested in Sacramento County Halloween party double homicide

Hykeem Marquis Davis was arrested a suspect in the shooting death of two men.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The suspect in a double homicide at a Halloween party was arrested, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Seven people were hurt during the Oct. 30 shooting at business along the 5500 block of Palm Avenue. Two of the victims ultimately died. They were identified as Terrence Tiny Long, 32, and Daron Turner, 22.

Hykeem Marquis Davis, 21, was arrested as a suspect in the double homicide.

Deputies said he was arrested in Fairfield with help from local police, and is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.

Pamela Welch, Long's mother, heard of the arrest and was overwhelmed by the news.

"I was floored. I was really flabbergasted that it happened so quick, because I thought it would take a lot longer," she said. "My heart is not as heavy; my heart is a little lighter now."

She said that she was looking forward to justice being served for her son, but that she also prays for the suspect.

"I want them to know they have an opportunity. I forgive them. God forgive them. And they have an opportunity to get themselves together," Welch said.

She thanked the efforts of the sheriff's office and the Fairfield Police Department to help bring her son's suspected killer to justice.

"I'm happy, sad, but I'm happy. And I pray for every last one of those guys. Because they have the opportunity to get themselves together. But my son is not coming back. But they have an opportunity to turn their life around. So that's how I feel," Welch said.

WATCH ALSO: