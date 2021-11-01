Sheriff's deputies investigating Halloween night shooting of person in car

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was found Sunday night near Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a person is in the hospital in "stable but critical condition" after being found in a vehicle shot Sunday near Sacramento.

SCSO said they received a call of a person sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard who appeared to be shot around 8:18 p.m. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found the person, who was alone in the vehicle, with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital.

Deputies did not release any suspect information or victim information.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

