SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hamid Hayat, a Lodi resident whose 2006 terrorism-related conviction was recently overturned, addressed a crowded room Sunday in Sacramento.

It was the 34-year-old's first time speaking publicly since a federal judge overturned his conviction and sentencing on July 30.

"I cannot describe the sense of joy that I have felt to be reunited with my family after fourteen years of separation," he said. "I will never be able to fully express my deepest thanks to all the people who believed in my innocence and who worked for so long, so hard and in so many different ways to help me regain my freedom."

Hayat was convicted of attending a training camp for three to six months while he was in Pakistan between 2003-2005. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Hayat was released from prison Friday.

